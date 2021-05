Systemic racism is a system in which institutional practices, public policies, cultural representations and other norms perpetuate racial group inequities. Part of what maintains systemic racism are the implicit biases that most, if not all, of us have. We are unaware that we have these biases, but they can be expressed in our behaviors; behaviors that contribute to systemic racism. It is different from individual racism in which an individual consciously and intentionally engages in prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. An implicit bias is unconscious and nonintentional, but it has effects. Here are some of them.