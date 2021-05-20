Bohm confident better results are coming

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Alec Bohm is confident that the turn is coming. He believes if a hitter hits the ball hard consistently, he will be rewarded for it. Bohm is hitting the ball hard this season, but he has little to show for it. He entered Thursday night’s series finale against the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park batting .224 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and a .596 OPS in 173 plate appearances. He batted .338 with four homers, 23 RBIs and an .881 OPS in 180 plate appearances last season, when he finished second for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

www.mlb.com
