ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, the BFA Comets softball team faced the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers in a game that began with a rocky first inning. Although the Hilltoppers started the game with a home run in the top of the first, the dynamic duo of Maren McGinn in the circle and Taylor Baldwin behind the plate worked together throughout the game to get six strikeouts to shut down the St. Johnsbury bats.