Ellwood City did all its scoring in two innings and upset third-seeded Waynesburg 7-4 Thursday in the WPIAL Class 3A softball playoffs at Montour High School. Ellwood City (13-4) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Waynesburg (12-5) tied the score, the Wolverines scored four times in the top of the fourth and held Waynesburg to a single run in the fifth inning the rest of the way.