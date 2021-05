I have been following the NYT report closely [nytimes.com] If you scroll down past the big map of USA you get the plots with mouse over highlight of the dates and 7 day averages. I see a 2 week phase lag between new cases and hospitalizations. Also a 2 week lag between hospitalizations and reported deaths. Since the new case report has been trending down for the last six weeks, we can expect the deaths to trend down for another four to six weeks.