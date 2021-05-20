newsbreak-logo
Joplin falls to Republic in district final

By Derek Shore
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 1 day ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The final outcome may not have been what they wanted, but Kyle Wolf and the Joplin baseball team left Central Ballpark with their heads held high.

Behind a pair of six-run innings, Republic topped Joplin 13-3 in six innings on Thursday afternoon in the Class 6 District 6 championship game. It marked the Tigers’ first district title since 2006.

While the Eagles (20-11) came just a win short of capping their district run with a championship, Wolf was proud to see his squad accomplish their first 20-win season since 2014.

“I’m very proud of them,” Wolf said. “Our kids overcame a lot to get to this point. It obviously didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but you have to credit Republic. They are a really good team. We battled throughout this season. We went through ups and downs, but we kept fighting. We kept getting back up and finding a way. We found a way 20 times this year, and this group has a lot to be proud of.”

Joplin came out of the gates with some early momentum thanks to an RBI single from senior Alex Curry. But Republic immediately answered in the bottom half when Jared Hughes knocked in one off a hard single to left off Eagles’ starter Ethan Guilford to tie the game at 1-1.

Republic’s first six-run outburst came in the second inning. Vincent Pyeatt started the scoring by drawing a bases loaded walk, and Gavyn Beckner followed with a two-run single and Ryker Harrington added an RBI single.

Kyle Hill and Hughes capped the inning with consecutive sacrifice flies to stretch Republic’s advantage to 7-1.

“They are that kind of offense,” Wolf said. “They can ambush you pretty quick and they did. Ethan’s had a tremendous season this year, but being an ex-pitcher myself, I know there are days no matter what you do it’s not your day. He had a bad day, but he’s a good pitcher. A lot of that goes to them. They are a good offensive group. They got things rolling, and we couldn’t get it stopped.”

Joplin trimmed the deficit to 7-3 in the sixth after an RBI single from Guilford and a sacrifice fly from Bodee Carlson, but the Tigers erupted with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to post the run-rule victory.

Beckner, who was the winning pitcher after tossing 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball, finished 3 for 4 with four runs driven to pace Republic (21-9) offensively. Pyeatt and Hughes added three RBI apiece.

The Eagles collected 11 hits, led by David Fiscus and Fielding Campbell with two each. Guilford permitted six runs on five hits over one inning of work.

Campbell followed Guilford in relief by throwing four strong innings, scattering one run on as many hits with four strikeouts.

Joplin graduates seven seniors — Curry, Campbell, Fiscus, Josh Harryman, Carson Wampler, Kirk Chandler and Kohl Cooper.

“This is the first group I’ve had all four years,” Wolf said. “We have built strong bonds and relationships. I’m proud of them not just as ballplayers, but proud of them as young men. They have a bright future ahead of them in anything they choose to do. Some of them are going on to play different collegiate sports, but they are going to accomplish a lot of great things in life, too.”

As for the future of Joplin baseball, Wolf hopes this spring serves as a stepping stone for the returning players in 2022.

“It’s hard right now, but at the end of the day, we have a lot of young guys that have a lot of experience,” Wolf said. “You can’t learn to play in these games if you’re not in them. We had an opportunity to be in this game, and hopefully we can take from this and learn from it, be better going forward and try to put ourselves back in this spot next year.”

