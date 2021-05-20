Skyline junior high student rockets to the top of junior rodeo standings in Kansas
Ava Chadd, a student at Skyline Schools in Pratt, started rodeoing when she was just seven years old, competing in jr. rodeos. Now, at 13, Chadd is first in her division in Kansas in the Junior High Rodeo Association. She currently competes in five events: barrels, poles, goat tying, breakaway roping and ribbon roping. She hopes to learn to team rope someday, but that will have to wait until she isn't so busy with school.www.kiowacountysignal.com