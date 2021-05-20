newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

PGA invitee John Catlin given first slow-play penalty in a major since 2013

By Golf Channel
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – John Catlin became the first player to be penalized a stroke for slow play in a major championship in eight years on Thursday at the PGA Championship. Catlin, who is playing this week’s championship on a special invitation, was given a slow play warning from the rules committee on the par-5 16th hole, which was his seventh hole of the day, when he took 74 seconds to hit his second shot.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Catlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invitee#Pga European Tour#Stroke Play#Pga European Tour#The Pga Of America#Pga Of America#16th Hole#Kiawah Island#This Week#European#Slow Play#Time#Rules Committee#S C#Kiawah Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Column: Catlin's hot streak around the world gets him to PGA

The bus to the Asian Development Tour event in Indonesia was three minutes from leaving and John Catlin was staring at his phone as he decided whether to hit “purchase” on the plane ticket home to California. Catlin had just finished one stroke better than last place. It was only...
Sportsgolfmonthly.com

14 Things You Didn’t Know About John Catlin

2020 was a breakthrough year for John Catlin, announcing himself as a standout player on the European and Asian Tour with some scintillating performances and professional victories to boot. He has also built on 202 with a European Tour win in 2021 as well. Still relatively unknown, we’ve highlighted some...
GolfPosted by
newschain

John Catlin one-shot off lead at Tenerife Open after threatening to record 59

John Catlin celebrated qualifying for his first major championship by threatening to record the second 59 in European Tour history in the Tenerife Open. Catlin, whose third win in 13 events in the Austrian Open earlier this month secured a place in May’s US PGA Championship, started from the 10th at Costa Adeje – a par-71 layout – and covered his first 13 holes in 10 under par.
GolfGolf Channel

PGA Championship special exemptions extended to Rickie Fowler, John Catlin

Rickie Fowler might've missed the year's first major, but he won't be sitting out the second one. The PGA of America confirmed to NBC Sports' Will Gray on Tuesday that Fowler and John Catlin have each received special invites to play the PGA Championship on May 20-23 at Kiawah's Ocean Course.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

John Catlin: "I am excited for this challenge"

John Catlin is a Major rookie at Pga Championship. “It means the world to be at my first major. I’ve always wanted to compete against the best in the world and majors gives you the opportunity to do that. I’m just going to treat it like it’s any other week....
GolfGolf.com

Pro assessed rare slow-play penalty during opening round of PGA Championship

For the contingent of fans clamoring for enhanced pace of play enforcement in professional golf, the start to the PGA Championship had a nice surprise in store. John Catlin was assessed a rare slow-play penalty during his opening round at the Ocean Course on Thursday and was docked a stroke for the breach.
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

Rules controversies reign as PGA Championship descends into chaos

It felt more like a US Open than a PGA Championship. We might consider a 15 mile-an-hour wind a gentle breeze in the UK, but to the world’s finest it’s gale force. The result was only a handful of players under par. And that wasn’t even close to being the biggest talking point. We’ll get there, but first…
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Dangerous' McIlroy at Kiawah seeking first major since '14

Rory McIlroy arrives at the 103rd PGA Championship seeking his first major triumph since 2014 after snapping an 18-month US PGA Tour win drought last week. And it won't hurt that the four-time major winner from Northern Ireland is returning to Kiawah Island, where he won the 2012 PGA by a record-setting eight-stroke margin.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Podcast: Garrick Higgo On His Rapid Rise And Playing His First Major

Podcast: Garrick Higgo On His Rapid Rise And Playing His First Major. On a bonus Clubhouse Podcast this week we chat to three-time European Tour winner Garrick Higgo, fresh off of his incredible stretch in the Canary Islands where he captured his second and third European Tour titles. The South African star discusses his amazing start to pro life and playing in his first Major at the PGA Championship.
GolfPGA Tour

The First Look: PGA Championship

The PGA Championship heads to Kiawah Island for a second time, with Collin Morikawa looking to defend his first major and Rory McIlroy seeking to recapture the magic that led to an eight-shot win here in 2012. Storylines abound, as Jordan Spieth will be attempting to complete the career Grand...
GolfESPN

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
Kiawah Island, SCUS News and World Report

The Latest: Dustin Johnson Opens With 76 at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson's run of poor form continued in the opening round of the PGA Championship. Johnson made two double bogeys in his round of 4-over 76 on Thursday, including on the par-4 18th hole. His...
GolfDaily Progress

Woodberry Forest golfer Benny Haggin ties for medalist honors at VISAA state meet

JAMES CITY — Benny Haggin has accomplished a lot during his high school golf career at Woodberry Forest. The senior added some more hardware to his resume Monday afternoon after earning co-medalist honors at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state golf tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club. Haggin carded...
Bernardston, MAAthol Daily News

Deerfield Academy’s Will Lodge wins Crumpin-Fox playoff to advance in U.S. Open qualifying

BERNARDSTON — Deerfield Academy’s Will Lodge had a rollercoaster final hour at Monday’s U.S. Open Local Qualifier. Lodge and Roxbury Latin School senior Max Hutter each shot even-par rounds of 72 at Crumpin-Fox Club, leaving them in the mix for one of four spots up for grabs to advance to sectional qualifying for this summer’s big event. The two could only sit and wait for the remainder of the field to finish, hoping their scores would hold up.