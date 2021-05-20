PGA invitee John Catlin given first slow-play penalty in a major since 2013

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – John Catlin became the first player to be penalized a stroke for slow play in a major championship in eight years on Thursday at the PGA Championship. Catlin, who is playing this week’s championship on a special invitation, was given a slow play warning from the rules committee on the par-5 16th hole, which was his seventh hole of the day, when he took 74 seconds to hit his second shot.