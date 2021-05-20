1895 Emerson Hadley House For Sale in Saint Paul, Minnesota (PHOTOS)

$1,350,000 | Built 1895 | 6,280 Sq. Ft. | 5 Beds | 4 Baths | 0.37 Acres. 123 Farrington Street, Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States, 55102. Designed by renowned architect Cass Gilbert, this striking Georgian Revival was built in 1895 for Emerson and Mary Hadley, a prominent St. Paul attorney, at a cost of $8,000. The 6,280 square foot brick home recently hit the market for $1.35 million in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Historic Homes of Minnesota revealed, “Originally (as shown in the photo below) the front entry had steps directly to the sidewalk, a balustrade above the entry, and porches along the entire front façade. The porches and balustrade were removed in the 1930s due to rot, as was a widow’s walk on the roof. The current carriage house and stone wall surrounding the property were constructed in the 1930s from stone salvaged from the Saint Paul City Hall building, demolished in 1932.” The home has been restored top to bottom including a full kitchen remodel in 2016. The remodelled kitchen features high-end appliances, and custom cabinetry. The third floor includes a spacious bedroom, bathroom and family room. This home has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. There are 4 fireplaces, large rooms and fine details throughout. The Emerson Hadley House is on the market for $1.35 million with Steve Commers of Edina Realty, Inc. – Highland Park.