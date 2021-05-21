Children’s toy – Led Matrix drawing + Game of Life #3Dprinting #3Dthursday
I have created this toy for my little son. It is inspired with retro toy Grafo I had as a kid myself. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4798508. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!blog.adafruit.com