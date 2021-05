PENDLETON — About 300 students attended a Pendleton Heights High School combined prom and post-prom event on Saturday, with a format befitting a pandemic. The event took place from 8 to 11 p.m. at the school, which had three zones — two zones were in the new activity center and one was in the main building. Attendees were divided into three groups that rotated through the zones. The activity center featured DJ and dancing, along with two caricature artists, a professional photographer and photo booth. The main building (post prom zone) had a blackjack table, karaoke, games, prizes and more. Senior Evelyn Gerard was crowned prom queen.