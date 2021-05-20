newsbreak-logo
Doctor trying to figure out why some COVID-19 patients develop massively enlarged tongues

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Doctors in Houston are trying to figure out why a handful of people hospitalized with COVID-19 develop massively enlarged tongues. The condition is called macroglossia. It makes it impossible for patients to eat and talk. Dr. James Melville with the UTHealth School of Dentistry has become a specialist in dealing with the condition. He has performed surgeries to help patients regain use of their tongues.

