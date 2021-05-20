Doctor trying to figure out why some COVID-19 patients develop massively enlarged tongues

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was receiving my second injection of the Moderna COVID vaccine when I felt wetness on my arm and hand. It appears some or all of the vaccine leaked. I felt the needle enter my arm and then the wetness. The nurse stated the vaccine entered my arm. He wiped down my arm. I did NOT have a sore arm nor any other side effects. After the first injection I had a sore arm and fatigue. So, am I fully vaccinated? Should I receive another injection? -- A.B.