newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston doctor trying to figure out why some COVID-19 patients develop massively enlarged tongues

WFAA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Doctors in Houston are trying to figure out why a handful of people hospitalized with COVID-19 develop massively enlarged tongues. The condition is called macroglossia. It makes it impossible for patients to eat and talk. Dr. James Melville with the UTHealth School of Dentistry has become a specialist in dealing with the condition. He has performed surgeries to help patients regain use of their tongues.

www.wfaa.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Immune Cells#Khou#Enlarged Tongues#Doctors#Surgeries#Inflammatory Cells#Strokes#People#Dr Melville#Dr James Melville#Massively Enlarged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
KHOU

Asian and American: The long, ugly history of racism against AAPI community

The attacks that killed eight people at three spas in or around Atlanta in mid-March helped further ignite a nationwide movement to not only stop hate against the Asian American Pacific Islander community but raise awareness about decades of unfair and blatantly racist acts. Six of the victims from the...
Houston, TXWLFI.com

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of "the resort-style athletic" Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Schools become mobile vaccination sites as providers target 12 to 15-year-olds

HOUSTON - Local COVID-19 vaccine providers are noting an uptick in demand. They attribute it to interest in getting 12-to-15-year-olds vaccinated since the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for that age group on Monday. Vaccine providers are partnering with schools to host mobile vaccine clinics. Houston city leaders and educators...
Harris County, TXKaty Times

MET, Inc. works to help dads flourish

Marie Jones has been working with fathers in the Waller and Austin counties communities for the last three years to help them become better dads through MET, Inc.’s Fatherhood Program. The program offers dads with children up to 24 years old a chance to learn parenting, job and life skills.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas records zero COVID-19 deaths for first day in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, the state of Texas has gone one day without recording a single COVID-19 death. According to data from the Department of State Health Services, the state reached the milestone on Sunday — the only time that has occurred since the pandemic first hit Houston in March 2020.
Houston, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Houston rescue steps up to help unvaccinated, unwanted dogs in the Plum Grove area

While many people were celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, a group of volunteers with This is Houston animal rescue were immunizing and treating 75 dogs at a pop-up animal clinic in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. By 11 a.m., the surge of people seeking treatment for their animals had depleted all of the medications that were donated to the animal rescue, and the clinic was forced to close early.
Houston, TXkut.org

India The Lost Tiger Has Been Found In Houston

Police announced on Twitter that India, the lost tiger filmed roaming West Houston before being snatched up by its alleged owner last week, was found unharmed Saturday night. India was taken to BARC, the city’s animal shelter facility. During a media briefing, Houston Police Department Commander Ron Borza confirmed that Victor Cuevas was indeed the owner of the tiger, and that his wife, Gia, turned the tiger over to police.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

HCA expanding Level 2 trauma care to two more locations

In a Houston Chronicle story in 2016 by reporter Todd Ackerman, a doctor was quoted as saying, “Right now, in trauma care, where you live determines if you live.”. On April 12, 2021, while on his way home from work late Monday afternoon Levi Harris was in a single vehicle accident when the steering box and brakes on his truck failed and he struck a tree going 70 mph. Harris was cognizant enough to get himself out of the truck before collapsing on the lawn of the home where he struck the tree. He suffered major life-threatening injuries including a broken sternum in three places, a collapsed lung, a painful burn on his cheek and ear from the air bag, and a serious tear in one of the main arteries to his heart. His life was in the balance as he was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe Hospital’s Level II trauma center where he was immediately rushed into surgery. He survived the surgery and spent three days in the intensive care unit.
Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

Alternate Local Health Authority

Starting Tomorrow, Harris County Public Health offers the Pfizer vaccine at NRG Park Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) announces that children ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at NRG Park. Starting tomorrow, May 13, parents can pre-register their children to get the vaccine by visiting ReadyHarris.org. Appointments can also be made by calling the HCPH Vaccine Center at 832-927-8787 or parents can drive up without […]