Recover Lost Battleground Marks Using Item Recovery System

By Squishei
wowhead.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard has announced that they made a change yesterday, that allowed lost battleground marks to be picked up by the item recovery system. Just wanted to highlight this thread.We made a change yesterday that allowed these items to be picked up by the item recovery system.If you were expecting Marks and don’t have them, you can hopefully check for them and restore them.Go here, select ‘In-game Issues’ and then ‘Items and Mail’ to get started.

tbc.wowhead.com
