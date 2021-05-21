newsbreak-logo
Northam announces changes to pardon process, new parole board member

By PATRICK WILSON Richmond Times-Dispatch
Daily Progress
 1 day ago

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced steps on Thursday designed to help ease a backlog of requests for pardons and smooth the application process. Northam’s office said in a news release that there’s been a “major influx” of pardon petitions during his administration and that of previous Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Northam has declined to disclose the number of cases in the backlog or the number of state employees assigned to investigate cases.

