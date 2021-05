The Ramona City Clean-Up will be Saturday, May 8. The clean-up is a great way to get rid of those things that have been taking up space in your garage, shop and yard! Everything from batteries, to paint, to tree limbs to trash is accepted at the northeast corner of Osage from 9 a.m. to noon. If you have questions, please contact the City of Ramona at 918-536-2245.