Menominee, MI

Meeting notice

By Wes Beyer
EHEXTRA
 1 day ago

■ City Council special meeting. Wednesday, 6 p.m., City Council chambers. Adoption of the annual appropriation bill for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied will be a subject of this hearing.

www.ehextra.com
