Fresno State Appoints New President

A shot of some student housing apartments in Fresno, California. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As the Fresno State academic year comes to a close, so ends another chapter in the legacy of the higher education institution, and so begins another chapter for a new ninth president of the California State University, Fresno.

The California State University Board of Trustees recently appointed Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Ph.D., as the ninth president of California State University, Fresno. Jiménez-Sandoval, who currently serves as interim president of Fresno State, will immediately assume the campus presidency.

“Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval has an exciting vision for the future of the university while having gained immeasurable institutional knowledge and developed outstanding relationships throughout the campus and community over his many years of service to Fresno State," said California State University Trustee Jane Carney, Chair of the Fresno State Search Committee, of Jiménez-Sandoval’s appointment.

Jiménez-Sandoval has been a resident of California’s Central Valley since he was a young man, growing up in nearby Fowler, California after his family moved to the area from Mexico to own and tend to a family farm. Jiménez-Sandoval’s relationship to the Central Valley deepened from there and he began his relationship with California State University, Fresno, joining the university as a member of the faculty in 2000.

Jiménez-Sandoval graduated cum laude from the University of California, Irvine, with bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and History, where he also earned his Ph.D. in Spanish and Portuguese literatures. For more than two decades of service, Jiménez-Sandoval served many roles at California State University, Fresno including professor of Spanish and Portuguese, coordinator of the Spanish Master of Arts degree, chair of the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures, Interim Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, and Provost.

“From providing world-class, transformational educational opportunities, to conducting cutting-edge research, to uniting our entire community in support of athletic teams, Fresno State makes a profound impact on the entire Central Valley," said Jiménez-Sandoval of his appointment. “It is an honor to be chosen to lead this premier university, which opens doors of opportunities for our talented students and improves the quality of life for everyone in the Valley.”

In addition to his degrees, Jiménez-Sandoval also has professional certificates in critical theory from Cornell University, in Portueguese language and culture from Universidade de Lisboa (Portugal), and in Spanish art history from Escuela de Arte y Antigüedades de Madrid (Spain). He and his wife, Dr. Mariana Anagnostopoulos, whom is also a member of the Fresno State Philosophy Department faculty, are the proud parents of two sons, Leo and Arion.

California State University, Fresno has been nestled in the heartland of the Central Valley going back to 1911 when the first one hundred fifty students enrolled in the original Fresno State Normal School. Now with more than twenty-five thousand students pursuing over seventy bachelor’s, forty-four master’s, and three doctoral degree programs, Fresno State has grown significantly since those humble beginnings.

“I look forward to working together with our dynamic faculty, committed staff, talented students and innovative community partners to increase the life-changing opportunities that a Fresno State education provides," Jiménez-Sandoval also stated.

With twenty-three campuses, fifty-six thousand faculty and staff, and nearly half a million students in total, the California State University system is the largest network of four-year higher education institutions in the United States. Founded in 1960, the mission of the California State University system is to provide affordable education of the highest quality in order to meet the constantly changing needs of the state of California.

With commitments to student success, opportunities, and quality, the California State University system is proud to award over one hundred twenty-nine thousand degrees every year. It is estimated that nearly one in every twenty Americans holding a college degree obtained it from a California State University, with nearly four million alumni across the system on whole.