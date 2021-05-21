newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Fresno State Appoints New President

Posted by 
J.M. Lesinski
J.M. Lesinski
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwqB0_0a6OxxTS00
A shot of some student housing apartments in Fresno, California.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As the Fresno State academic year comes to a close, so ends another chapter in the legacy of the higher education institution, and so begins another chapter for a new ninth president of the California State University, Fresno.

The California State University Board of Trustees recently appointed Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Ph.D., as the ninth president of California State University, Fresno. Jiménez-Sandoval, who currently serves as interim president of Fresno State, will immediately assume the campus presidency.

“Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval has an exciting vision for the future of the university while having gained immeasurable institutional knowledge and developed outstanding relationships throughout the campus and community over his many years of service to Fresno State," said California State University Trustee Jane Carney, Chair of the Fresno State Search Committee, of Jiménez-Sandoval’s appointment.

Jiménez-Sandoval has been a resident of California’s Central Valley since he was a young man, growing up in nearby Fowler, California after his family moved to the area from Mexico to own and tend to a family farm. Jiménez-Sandoval’s relationship to the Central Valley deepened from there and he began his relationship with California State University, Fresno, joining the university as a member of the faculty in 2000.

Jiménez-Sandoval graduated cum laude from the University of California, Irvine, with bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and History, where he also earned his Ph.D. in Spanish and Portuguese literatures. For more than two decades of service, Jiménez-Sandoval served many roles at California State University, Fresno including professor of Spanish and Portuguese, coordinator of the Spanish Master of Arts degree, chair of the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures, Interim Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, and Provost.

“From providing world-class, transformational educational opportunities, to conducting cutting-edge research, to uniting our entire community in support of athletic teams, Fresno State makes a profound impact on the entire Central Valley," said Jiménez-Sandoval of his appointment. “It is an honor to be chosen to lead this premier university, which opens doors of opportunities for our talented students and improves the quality of life for everyone in the Valley.”

In addition to his degrees, Jiménez-Sandoval also has professional certificates in critical theory from Cornell University, in Portueguese language and culture from Universidade de Lisboa (Portugal), and in Spanish art history from Escuela de Arte y Antigüedades de Madrid (Spain). He and his wife, Dr. Mariana Anagnostopoulos, whom is also a member of the Fresno State Philosophy Department faculty, are the proud parents of two sons, Leo and Arion.

California State University, Fresno has been nestled in the heartland of the Central Valley going back to 1911 when the first one hundred fifty students enrolled in the original Fresno State Normal School. Now with more than twenty-five thousand students pursuing over seventy bachelor’s, forty-four master’s, and three doctoral degree programs, Fresno State has grown significantly since those humble beginnings.

“I look forward to working together with our dynamic faculty, committed staff, talented students and innovative community partners to increase the life-changing opportunities that a Fresno State education provides," Jiménez-Sandoval also stated.

With twenty-three campuses, fifty-six thousand faculty and staff, and nearly half a million students in total, the California State University system is the largest network of four-year higher education institutions in the United States. Founded in 1960, the mission of the California State University system is to provide affordable education of the highest quality in order to meet the constantly changing needs of the state of California.

With commitments to student success, opportunities, and quality, the California State University system is proud to award over one hundred twenty-nine thousand degrees every year. It is estimated that nearly one in every twenty Americans holding a college degree obtained it from a California State University, with nearly four million alumni across the system on whole.

J.M. Lesinski

J.M. Lesinski

270
Followers
108
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With a mission to inform, my articles will cover a breadth of topics ranging from travel & leisure to music and entertainment, as well as local news coverage wherever this stone may be rolling. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Irvine, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#University President#University System#State President#Interim President#Fresno State Appoints#Spanish#Portuguese#Cornell University#Portueguese#Americans#Department Of Modern#Provost#Central Valley#Coordinator#Mexico#Dr Jim Nez Sandoval#Athletic Teams#Student Housing#Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
Country
Portugal
Country
Spain
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Fresno, CAPosted by
Fresno Bulletin

Fresno vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Thursday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fresno: 1. 3656 W Shaw Ave (559) 388-8430; 2. 5180 E Kings Canyon Rd (559) 255-9009; 3. 4987 N Fresno St (559) 227-7137; 4. 3011 E Shields Ave (559) 224-2965; 5. 1302 Fulton Mall (559) 233-7311; 6. 6750 N Cedar Ave (559) 299-3115; 7. 1325 W Shields Ave (559) 224-6963; 8. 4077 W Clinton Ave (559) 271-3177; 9. 728 W Shaw Ave (559) 226-1485; 10. 6720 N Fresno St (559) 432-2729; 11. 3150 W Shaw Ave (559) 276-8926; 12. 7600 N Blackstone Ave (559) 490-0031; 13. 6655 N Riverside Dr (559) 490-5568; 14. 2740 S Elm Ave (559) 457-5200; 15. 4500 W Shaw Ave 559-276-2595; 16. 7100 N Abby St 559-437-3642; 17. 7130 N Sharon Ave STE 101 (559) 436-8606; 18. 2020 E Copper Ave 559-433-1290; 19. 4224 E Shields Ave 559-229-6024; 20. 1210 N Blackstone Ave 559-445-0694; 21. 6074 N First St 559-431-5231; 22. 2011 W Shaw Ave 559-224-0920; 23. 3795 W Shields Ave 559-271-5030; 24. 5574 E Kings Canyon Rd 559-458-0534; 25. 4593 N Cedar Ave 559-222-2472; 26. 1101 Fresno St 559-441-0998; 27. 8027 N Cedar Ave 559-431-1002; 28. 2990 E Nees Ave 559-297-4306; 29. 1122 S St #102 559-268-1737; 30. 7663 N Blackstone Ave 559-446-0106; 31. 5638 E Kings Canyon Rd 559-458-0240; 32. 8949 N Cedar Ave 559-438-1356; 33. 2420 N Blackstone Ave 559-244-0974; 34. 2424 N Brawley Ave 559-277-5912; 35. 4771 W Ashlan Ave 559-274-0559; 36. 1219 N Cedar Ave 559-498-8283; 37. 4172 N First St 559-243-0124; 38. 1016 W Shaw Ave 559-229-2361; 39. 610 E Nees Ave 559-431-1379; 40. 626 S Clovis Ave 559-251-0163; 41. 4810 E Kings Canyon Rd 559-458-0141; 42. 6010 N Figarden Dr 559-271-4926; 43. 7015 N West Ave 559-440-1404; 44. 8975 N Chestnut Ave 559-325-6439; 45. 5785 N First St 559-440-0152; 46. 5125 E Kings Canyon Rd 559-252-9457; 47. 3131 N Cedar Ave 559-538-1375; 48. 7065 N Ingram Ave 559-431-0107; 49. 1804 E Ashlan Ave 559-470-6967; 50. 6855 N Willow Ave 559-862-2062;
California StateModesto Bee

California State Universities ‘won’t return’ to normal next year, chancellor says

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic. “I think fall will certainly be a transitional semester for us,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro told The Bee’s Education Lab. “I anticipate more in-person instruction and yet we won’t return to how it was prior to the pandemic.”
Fresno, CAFresno Bee

Let us now reckon with Fresno Unified’s exclusion of Armenians

We are about to select a name for the newest school in Fresno Unified, the 111th campus, if my count is correct. I say “we” because the naming of a school, at its purest expression, is a community’s choice. The usual school board politics need not rear its head. After all, the person so honored is often dead. He or she seeks no recognition. He or she pulls no strings. The selection of a name, if done in accordance with the people’s will, might even say something charitable about our city.
Fresno, CAGV Wire

Tatarian Name for New Fresno School Is Runaway Community Choice

Veteran newsman and Fresno native Roger Tatarian is the overwhelming community favorite to be the namesake of Fresno Unified’s new alternative education campus at Ventura Avenue and 10th street. The question now is whether the seven trustees will follow the community’s will when voting Wednesday to name the southeast Fresno...
Fresno, CAFresno Business Journal

Craig School of Business hires its first woman dean

Dr. Julie Olson-Buchanan, a veteran Fresno State faculty member and administrator, has been named dean of the Craig School of Business and Sid Craig Dean’s Chair following a nationwide search. Interim Fresno State Provost Xuanning Fu, who announced the appointment, praised Olson-Buchanan’s work as interim dean since January 2020. “Her...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
Fresno, CAABC30 Fresno

Big Fresno Fair returning to in-person experience in October

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is set to be held in person this year after a drive-through fair in 2020. There will be changes to the experience but fair officials have not released what the changes will be. Last year, visitors were still able to drive through...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Fresno, CAFresno Bee

Scammers gouge these Californians. 2 proposals aim to protect Fresno immigrants

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. As hopes for a national immigration overhaul grow, California legislators are bracing themselves for an uptick in scams...
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Fresno, CAFresno Bee

She left nursing studies because her passion was education

Education in the pre-college era for Lizbeth Cortez Villa was much more than learning to read, write or solve math problems. “In the second grade, I met this girl who had just gotten in from México and she didn’t know any English,” said Cortez Villa, 22. “My teacher didn’t know any Spanish, so she paired me with her and we sat together during class and I’d translate everything for her.”