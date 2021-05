The Maxon Training Team has a series on Demystifying Post Production. This one is on Designing FUI Graphics. Here are the first three. We will add the 4th when it airs. GuestJohn LePore, the Chief Creative Officer at Perception, specializes in FUI design. His clients include Marvel Studios, Warner Brothers, and Universal. In the video below, John gives some fantastic industry insights and tips that he’s learned throughout his career. In addition, he talks about his forecast for future FUI design.