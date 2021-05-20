newsbreak-logo
Seaside, OR

Girls golf: Seaside finishes fourth at state

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 1 day ago
From left to right, Seaside golfers Kaylee Snyder, Emily Philbrook, Tristyn McFadden, Caleigh Peterson and Emma Arden proudly show off their fourth-place trophy from Tuesday's state tournament. Mike Verhulst/For The Astorian

Golfers from Seaside High School were shining on the links Tuesday in the state's final tournament for the 4A level at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.

While two Seaside boys finished in the top five individually, the Lady Gulls finished fourth in the girls' team standings.

Five Seaside golfers all posted personal best scores, helping the Gulls to a 394 team score, placing them fourth behind Marist (345), Valley Catholic (353) and Baker (389).

There were nine complete teams competing, with individuals from seven other schools.

The Gulls were led by senior Tristyn McFadden, who tied for fifth to earn first team all-state honors.

McFadden shot an 82, and she was followed by teammates Caleigh Peterson (98), Emma Arden (104), Kaylee Snyder (110) and Emily Philbrook (116).

Historically, it was Seaside's highest finish since a third-place showing in 2013. The Lady Gulls also took fourth in 2012 and second in 2001.

Individually, Seaside's Katy Kawasoe shot an 81 in the 2013 state tournament, and a 78 in 2012.

“I'm so happy the 4A (athletic directors) decided to host a championship for the girls,” said Seaside coach Mike Verhulst. “Tristyn McFadden is wrapping up an outstanding career at Seaside. She was our No. 1 varsity member all four years. She would have been on the podium as an all-state member last year, but will have to settle for first team all-state for her senior year.”

He added, “the Seaside girls program has expanded from four golfers in 2016 to 15 in 2021. Next year we look to return Emma Arden, Caleigh Peterson and Kaylee Snyder. We have a large group of sophomores on the JV team who will look to compete to fill the void from graduating McFadden and Emily Philbrook.”

