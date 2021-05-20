🦁Free eBook: The Pride of Lions ($4.99 value)

The library is the first place that I fell in love with books. Taking my time, roaming the aisles, picking up a book and then another book and another and bringing them home brought me joy. The worlds I discovered and the places I went were amazing—all because of words on a page. Throughout the years my library was, and still is, there for me. From story time to researching papers to taking classes and finding out information, I can always count on my library, the librarians, and the staff who work there. Just as the lines on a map connect together—libraries, librarians, and communities connect together. I am so grateful to have a library to go to and so grateful my love of books started there. Here are seven fantastic books all about libraries and librarians.