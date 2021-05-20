newsbreak-logo
Lacrosse teams shoot for sweep

By James Biggam Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous playing conditions coincided perfectly with the busiest stretch of Vermont’s spring season. Playoffs will start in just over a week and many teams are attempting to pack in four games during the narrow window. It’s been a unique season in many ways as spring athletes returned following a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Aside from the COVID protocols and limited spectator numbers, the 2021 lacrosse season has stood out because no clear front-runner emerged in any division.

www.rutlandherald.com
