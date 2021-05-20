newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks sell out 15,000 seats for Games 1 and 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks; largest crowd of postseason so far

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- New York City basketball fans are excited about playoff basketball returning to Madison Square Garden -- and they're buying the tickets to prove it. The New York Knicks have announced they've sold out their reduced-capacity tickets for Games 1 and 2 of their series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks were offering 15,000 seats -- the largest capacity announced thus far for the postseason.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knicks#New York City#Playoff Games#Madison Square Garden#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#Playoff Basketball#Tickets#Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsportschatplace.com

Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/11/21

New York Knicks (38-30) at Los Angeles Lakers (38-30) The Line: Los Angeles Lakers -5.5 -- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The New York Knicks invade the Staples Center to do battle with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The New York Knicks have been in great...
NBAchatsports.com

LeBron James opts for more rest, will give miss Los Angeles Lakers' game vs. New York Knicks, sources say

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, New York Knicks, Frank Vogel, National Basketball Association, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael Jordan. LeBron James will give his injured right ankle one more day of rest Tuesday, when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks. James is targeting a return on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Four players who have everthing to prove this postseason

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks are going back to the postseason for the first time since the 2017-17 season. During the time of writing of this article, there is a mathematical chance that the Hawks could drop to the play-in tournament but it is extremely unlikely.
NBAtonyspicks.com

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns 5/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns 5/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New York Knicks at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10:00 ET. This will be a high caliber duel between two of the top-4 squads of each conference. The Suns are second both in the West and in the whole league and are 5-1 in their previous six. The Knicks are fourth in the East and are 3-1 in their previous four, but both squads are coming off single defeats that ended their previous victory streaks.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Game Preview: The New York Knicks

I’ll be honest, I’m not quite sure what to write about this game. The Lakers play the Knicks in an important game for both teams. The Lakers are still trying to get into the 6th seed and, even though they’ll need the Blazers help, can put themselves in position to get there by winning their final 4 games. The Knicks, meanwhile, are currently 4th in the East, but the Heat and Hawks are hard-charging and if NY wants to stay where they are they need to keep winning. The stakes, then, are pretty high for both teams and I expect the effort from everyone to reflect that.
NBAcaptaingambling.com

NBA | New York Knicks Clinch Postseason Spot After 7 Year Drought

The last time that the New York Knicks finished with a record of above .500, it was 2013. Now, they’re likely to be involved in the playoffs. Yes, you’re reading that right – the New York Knicks have done it! Now, the NBA franchise will finish the current season with a record over .500. With that said, the Knicks still have some work to do to guarantee themselves a playoff spot.
NBAchatsports.com

LeBron James to rest ankle one more game, sit out vs. Knicks

There have been a lot of whispers and indicators that LeBron James would return to the floor for the Lakers when they took on the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, but it now appears as though he will be waiting one more game before getting back onto the court.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks and Hawks Secure NBA Playoff Berths, End Postseason Droughts

As the NBA's regular season nears its end, the Eastern Conference playoff field added two more teams into mix Wednesday night. The Knicks and Hawks secured postseason bids, ending multi-year playoff droughts in the process. New York clinched its spot thanks to the Celtics' 102-94 loss to the Cavaliers, while Atlanta locked up its berth by beating the Wizards, 120-116.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Playoff update with three games to go

Prior to the Washington Wizards game, the Atlanta Hawks could finish as high as fourth or as low as eighth in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. Thanks to the one-point victory over the Wizards, the Hawks can still finish as high as fourth, but can only finish as low as seventh.
NBAESPN

Bradley Beal out vs. Atlanta Hawks on Monday with left hamstring strain

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is out for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a left hamstring strain, the team announced on Sunday. Beal injured the hamstring late in Saturday's 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers. He checked out of the game with 21 seconds left in regulation and missed all of the overtime period after scoring 50 points.
NBAdarnews.com

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Tony Snell: Will play Sunday

Snell (Achilles) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Rockets, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. It's ultimately a meaningless game for the Hawks, who are locked into the fifth seed, but Snell will play through a lingering Achilles issue to finish out the regular season.
NBACovers.com

Knicks vs Clippers Picks: New York Slogging Through Road Trip

The New York Knicks are longing for the Big Apple heading into their road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Knicks, who make stop No. 5 of this six-game Western Conference road trip in L.A., have lost two in a row (at Denver and Phoenix) and hold a mere half-game grip on the fourth spot in the East. The Clippers, on the other hand, are pushing for a Top-2 place in the West and have won two straight heading into this non-conference matchup.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young Status Against Rockets

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will make the NBA Playoffs and be the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The playoff berth is their first time in the post-season since 2017 for the franchise. With the New York Knicks 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics earlier on Sunday, the...
NBAdarnews.com

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) -- Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBANBA

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- Inspired by a post-practice speech from veteran swingman Gary Harris, the Orlando Magic showed much better focus and purpose of play in their last outing, a hard-fought effort against the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, the Magic will look to carry that same intensity when they go to visit the...