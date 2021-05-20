newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks' Elfrid Payton hasn't been producing, sees minutes dwindling entering playoffs

By Newsday
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Knicks, Elfrid Payton, Atlanta Hawks, Julius Randle, National Basketball Association, Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr., Alec Burks, Luke Kornet. Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) drives to the rim between Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and guard Facundo Campazzo (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Basketball#The Atlanta Hawks#Line#Guard Facundo Campazzo#Kornet#Flying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers desperately wanted revenge against Knicks and got it

Austin Rivers had Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks circled on his schedule. He sure played like he had revenge on his mind. Rivers scored 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 6-for-9 on threes as his Denver Nuggets beat the Knicks 113-97. This was by far Rivers’ biggest game since being acquired by the Nuggets three weeks ago, topping his previous high of 11 points for Denver.
NBAtheScore

Knicks ticket prices surging for Game 1 at MSG

New York Knicks ticket prices are heating up as the team prepares to host its first postseason game since 2013. As of Monday, the cheapest resale ticket for Game 1 of New York's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden was $968 plus fees on SeatGeek, according to SNY's Ryan Morik. That amount is nearly three times higher than StubHub's get-in price for Game 1 of the Brooklyn Nets' first-round series.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Obi Toppin: Plays 15 minutes in loss

Toppin had eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, two steals and two blocks in Friday's loss to Phoenix. Toppin has now played double-digit minutes in six straight games, and while he's not much of a fantasy consideration, he flashed some all-around potential Friday night. The two blocks and steals were encouraging, though it's worth noting that Toppin had only one block in his previous 21 games combined.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Knicks lose to LeBron-less Lakers, can’t clinch first playoff spot in eight years

The Knicks were seconds from clinching their first playoff berth in eight years. But Derrick Rose, who otherwise was spectacular Tuesday night, failed to box out Wesley Matthews at the end of regulation, and the Lakers’ putback tied the score with three seconds remaining. Then Julius Randle failed to convert his potential winner, with his runner bouncing off the rim.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: Who are the top playoff performers on the roster?

NY Knicks (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Back in December, there weren’t many who excepted the NY Knicks to be in the playoff hunt in May. Early NBA mock drafts had the team selecting Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham – group think predicting they would be so bad that the number one selection was possible.
NBACBS Sports

Playoff-bound Knicks host play-in-bound Hornets

When the New York Knicks clinched a long-awaited playoff berth Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets were left with the longest postseason drought in the Eastern Conference. Yet, the Hornets, trying to maintain their No. 8 seeding in the East, can improve their chances of ending that drought Saturday afternoon when they visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Friday, 5/7

This is our primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in our Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBAfantasypros.com

Elfrid Payton logs 14 minutes in loss to Lakers

Elfrid Payton provided two points (1-3 FG), one rebound, one assist, and one steal across 14 minutes during Tuesday’s 101-99 loss to the Lakers. Payton is the Knicks starting point guard but continues to lose playing time to veteran PG Derrick Rose. He’s scored double figures just once in his last 13 games. Payton is averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.8 steals across 24.1 minutes in 2020-21. The Knicks next scheduled game is Thursday, home against the Spurs.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' center rotation, 76ers' bench and the most important lineups for Eastern Conference's top contenders

One of the NBA regular season's dirtiest secrets is how little teams care about lineup decisions, at least as they relate to winning basketball games. Case in point: Both of last season's Finals teams -- the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat -- removed a regular-season starter from their rotation entirely. JaVale McGee hardly played for the Lakers beyond the first round. Meyers Leonard only reappeared for Miami once Bam Adebayo got hurt. The regular season is about survival, and survival rewards caution over optimization.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks: In defense of Elfrid Payton

The 2020-2021 NBA season has been an absolute blast for both the NY Knicks and their fans. The team is having their best season since 2013 when they made it to the second round of the playoffs and a star has finally seemingly emerged in 26-year-old power forward Julius Randle.
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks: 3 offseason point guard upgrade options

The NY Knicks timeline has altered significantly since this time last year. If Leon Rose, William Wesley, Brock Aller, and Tom Thibodeau are The New York Avengers, it’s as if they threw the Infinity Stones wherever they wanted. Nothing is the same. (I go back and forth on who would...
NBAPosting and Toasting

Nuggets 113, Knicks 97: “One of those games”

I once edited a novel and short story collection by a beautiful man named Vincent Zangrillo. Vinnie wrote a lot about people and places from 1970s-1980s New York City. One of his favorite lines was something he heard in Spanish Harlem back in the day: “Sometimes it just be’s that way, papi.” I love the music of that sentence. I also find the calm acceptance of fate in it appealing. It’s of the same family as “Grant to us the peace to accept that which cannot be changed, the courage to change that which can and the wisdom to know the difference.” Or if you’re into the whole brevity thing, “It is what it is.”
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: 3 ‘Secret Weapon’ players in the playoffs

Alec Burks, NY Knicks. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Thanks to a Boston Celtics loss on Wednesday night (man, I love saying that!), the NY Knicks have clinched a playoff berth. The NY Knicks are officially fighting for seeds 4-6 and have avoided the play-in tournament. It is the team’s...