NBA

Battle of New York: Knicks fans troll Nets for struggling to sell tickets

By Empire Sports Media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears the Knicks still own the city despite the emergence of the star-studded Brooklyn Nets as a title contender. The Knicks remain to be the biggest draw as their tickets sold like hotcakes on Wednesday. Knicks’ Game 1 tickets sold out in less than an hour. Fans who want to watch the Knicks’ Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday can find the cheapest tickets at Seat Geek, a secondary market, for as low as $217 and as high as $5,969 for first row seats.

