Gibbs, Jackson Named Preseason All-ACC by Athlon

One of the nation’s most dynamic true freshmen last season, Gibbs led Georgia Tech in all-purpose yards (968) and scoring (seven TDs) and ranked second on the team in rushing yards (460), rushing touchdowns (4), receptions (3), receiving yards (303) and touchdown receptions (3), compiling the gaudy numbers in just six-and-a-half games in 2020. He also averaged a gaudy 25.6 yards per kickoff return, which would have ranked second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 22nd nationally if he had enough attempts to qualify for the NCAA’s official statistical rankings.