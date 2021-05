DECATUR — A Decatur firefighter received a minor injury at the scene of a structure fire Monday in the 2000 block of North Charles Street, officials said. The fire department was dispatched to the scene at 11:44 p.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the structure and deployed an attack line to the rear of the residence. According to fire department news release, all occupants evacuated without injury. No additional details were provided about the firefighter's minor injury.