Fun family activities to do this weekend in Dallas area; the opening day of a new water park, stone sculptures and more!

Looking to do something fun with family this weekend? Here are a few things to do in Dallas area that will make your weekend exciting.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

1. ZimSculpt: Summer of Sculpture:

Location: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218

When: May 1 to Aug 8, 2021

For more information: www.dallasarboretum.org

Have you been waiting for the return of the international blockbuster exhibit ZimSculpt, a world-renowned collection of hand-selected, modern Zimbabwean stone sculptures? Dallas Arboretum is bringing it back!

Zimsculpt sculpture exhibition at Dallas Arboretum Dallas Arboretum/ www.dallasarboretum.org

Plan your visit on a day when you can watch artists and sculptors Passmore Mupindiko and Brighton Layson demonstrate their artistry as they carve statues with chisels, hammers, files and sandpaper.

ZimSculpt features many contemporary Zimbabwean artists with more than 100 hand-selected, exquisite sculptures, often weighing tons and some as large as 7 feet tall, artfully displayed throughout the garden.

2. The petting farm:

Location: Blue Heron Landing, 5915 Pleasant Valley Rd, Wylie, TX 75098

When: Weekends, make reservation in advance.

For more information: Blue Heron Landing

Blue Heron Landing is a family owned farm very close to Dallas and you can see some farm critters and farm animals including sheep, alpacas, rabbit, donkeys, peacocks and more. The view over the pond is beautiful and there are tons of activities for kids including a barrel train. You can also request a tour of Victorian farmhouse built in 1880.

Blue Heron Landing farm Michele Caputo/ Blue Heron Landing

If you have an event to host, this is also a perfect venue with scenic views and lots of activities.

3. Hawaiian Falls: (Opening day)

Location: 4400 Paige Rd, The Colony, TX 75056

When: May 22 is the opening day

For more information: www.hfalls.com

A brand new water park is opening in The Colony on this Saturday.

You can also book a vacation rental at The Hawaiian Falls and choose between two Island Bungalows that overlooks the Kona Kooler Lazy River. You can also choose between five Elite Cabanas located throughout the park to create the ultimate family staycation!

The Hawaiian Falls The Hawaiian Falls/www.hfalls.com

Don't forget to check their The Hawaiian Falls Shaka Meter that rates the park water slides and attractions from 1 to 5. One, being easy and calm to a five meaning intense or thrilling. Also enjoy the authentic Hawaiian shave ice in this warm weather!