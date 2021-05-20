newsbreak-logo
Whale goodbye for now: Lawrence Hall Pheena sculpture is on the move

By Supriya Yelimeli
berkeleyside.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Hall of Science’s life-size fin whale sculpture vanished from her resting spot overlooking Berkeley on Tuesday. But avid fans of Pheena don’t need to fret — she won’t be gone for long. Pheena is currently getting some TLC at a Richmond boat repair shop, and Lawrence Hall of Science...

www.berkeleyside.org
