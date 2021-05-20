Ruixin Liu, Wei-Ling Hsu share LPGA Tour lead at Kingsmill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ruixin Liu birdied the final two holes late Thursday afternoon for a 5-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead with Wei-Ling Hsu in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship. Liu opened with a 5-under 30 on the back nine, bogeyed Nos. 3 and 6 and rebounded with the birdies on the par-4 eighth and ninth holes at Kingsmill Resort. Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, the 22-year-old Chinese player won two of the first three events this year on the Symetra Tour. Hsu had a bogey-free round in the morning. Winless in her seven-year LPGA Tour career, the 26-year-old Taiwanese player birdied the River Course’s two front-nine par 5s and made three in a row on Nos. 12-14 in the morning round.