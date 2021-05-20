newsbreak-logo
DeChambeau proud of first-round rally at PGA Championship

 1 day ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau may never have been prouder of an even-par round than he was on Thursday in the PGA Championship. DeChambeau overcame a dreadful stretch of four straight bogeys to shoot 72, five shots behind leader Corey Conners yet still in the mix at the Ocean Course. DeChambeau played his final 11 holes in 3 under to battle back. He says he kept his head up and finished strong. Defending PGA champion Collin Morikawa played with DeChambeau and opened with a 2-under 70.

