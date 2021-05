Sometimes the answer to the question “Why?” is obvious. Central coach Mitchell Holt was quick to come to that realization. “The season came to an end last Friday at the Regional Tournament. We were not able to get it done against two very good teams. This year they both were better than us,” Holt said. “ I think there is a lot of positive that can come from the season but right now it still stings. We will have some time off and evaluate and make changes that are needed. We will get back to workouts in mid-June.”