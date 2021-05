Padraig Harrington is underrated in several ways. He may be the most under-the-radar three-time major champion of the modern era, owing to the fact that the latter two - the 2008 Open Championship and the 2008 PGA - came after Tiger Woods' post-'08 U.S. Open leg surgery kept him out of both fields. That is not Harrington's fault, and in any case he beat world-class fields, outplaying all chasers on the closing holes, when it mattered most. With three other PGA Tour wins and a dozen other European Tour wins, plus six Ryder Cup appearances (on four winning teams), he should be a Hall of Famer.