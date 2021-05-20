GuideStone names president-elect; Hawkins to retire in early 2022

GuideStone Financial Resources will begin a time of transition of leadership this summer with the announcement of the new president-elect, D. Hance Dilbeck Jr. Dilbeck, executive director-treasurer of Oklahoma Baptists since 2018, was unanimously elected as GuideStone president-elect during a called meeting of the board of trustees today (May 20). He will serve alongside current GuideStone President O.S. Hawkins beginning this summer and culminating in the first quarter of 2022 with Hawkins becoming president emeritus and Dilbeck becoming president and Chief Executive Officer.