Dablon Winery invites Chris Behre to play live music Friday and Sundays. Chris Behre is a singer and songwriter who transforms many songs that we all know and love. After obtaining his education at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Behre went on to play many cities and countries all around the world. Behre shared his love for music and performed in so many different venues including cafes, concert halls, restaurants and night clubs. He has a music style that is rock, acoustic and rhythmic. Behre will perform on Fridays from 3:45 P.M. to 6:45 P.M. and on Sundays from 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.