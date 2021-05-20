Report finds fault in Mercy Corps' response to abuse allegations
Mercy Corps’ board failed to properly respond when it first learned of sexual abuse allegations againt a now-deceased co-founder decades ago, according to a new report. The report is the result of an independent investigation to address the organization's initial reaction to the allegations and to determine the extent of abuse. It did not reinvestigate findings by The Oregonian/OregonLive, which broke the news of the allegations in 2019, but sought “to use our resources to expand on the level of understanding of the abuse.”www.devex.com