Report finds fault in Mercy Corps' response to abuse allegations

The High Court has determined that a compensation scheme set up to compensate victims of sexual abuse is admissible at trial and can be used as evidence to support a claim of vicarious liability. The court held that, although the scheme was a form of alternative dispute resolution and offers were made without prejudice save as to costs, the scheme was not protected by without prejudice privilege. This will be of concern to anyone who has entered into a scheme for the disposal of liabilities in the expectation that it will be confidential. Anyone in that situation should review the nature of the scheme.