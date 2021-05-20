newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

Sonoma vax clinic for ages 12+ on May 26

sonomasun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next vaccine clinic for ages 12 and older at Sonoma Valley High School will be held Wednesday, May 26, in the Pavilion from 3:00-7:00 pm.

sonomasun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Sonoma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoma Vax Clinic#Sonoma Valley High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Sonoma County, CAsonomalibrary.org

Calling All Musicians, Storytellers, Poets & More!

Are you a musician, storyteller, poet, or have a special talent? Have you learned a new skill during the last year? All of Sonoma County is invited to participate. Film your performance and submit it for a chance to win! The community will vote for their favorites and the top three vote-getters will win gift cards of $50, $30, and $20 in value.
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Petaluma, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Petaluma fourth grader earns Striking Spark award

Robert Ferguson Observatory (RFO) has awarded a recipient of this year’s Striking Sparks competition, a program that awards telescopes to Sonoma County students to promote science education and interest in astronomy. The 2021 winner is Violet Cole, a fourth grader from McKinley Elementary School in Petaluma. “Since I have met...
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Change is good at Layla in Sonoma

When Layla opened at the new MacArthur Place Hotel in Sonoma two years ago, I liked it. But I put some caveats in the review I wrote back then, noting that “this dining isn’t for everyone. Some of my dining companions have lamented the weirdness, and I’ve heard the same concern from other folks.”
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Go.Do.Now. in Sonoma

Ready to have your mind totally blown? Tune in for a discussion on the size of the universe from a guy who knows huge from yuuge. Starting from the precise geolocation of the big telescope at Robert Ferguson Observatory, astronomer David Kensiski will transport you beyond it and into the vast, incalculable sky. Out there it’s mindblowing, colossal, capacious, and pondering that just might freshen your perspective, right-sizing any problems that seem overlarge.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Kathleen Hill: Mother’s Day adverts, Sebastiani closing and more

For many women it was a happy day, a sad day or both. Same for men remembering or reaching out to their moms. One thing I hope you didn’t do: Follow an old advertisement for “A Gift Mother will appreciate 365 days of the year. See Mother’s eyes gleam at this labor-saving gift. She’ll thank you every day of the year. The K & A is better because it can’t scratch, can’t tip over, or leave heat marks. And it’s built to last a lifetime. Add years to Mother’s life — give her the world’s best mop bucket – the K & A mop bucket, 5 years’ guarantee.”
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Sonoma Land Trust hosts virtual hikes throughout spring season

The Luther Burbank Center’s garden, museum, and gift shop have reopened from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. The center is still under pandemic restrictions, requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the museum or while on a tour. There is also a modified mini-tour for $5 that...
Petaluma, CAmarinmommies.com

Pop-Up Carnival at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma

This weekend only, the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma presents a pop-up carnival from Butler Amusements! Head to the fairgrounds for carnival fun on Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16. Also taking place this weekend is the fair's Drive-Thru Fair Food event, where you can get all your fair food favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, lemonade, and more!
Kenwood, CAPress Democrat

A Kenwood vineyard that can stand its ground with climate change

With red flag warnings in May coupled with a deepening drought, many winemakers and growers are filled with a sense of foreboding. Will their vines survive yet another year of extreme weather?. But a bit of hope is embodied in a small vineyard in Kenwood, one that has remained resilient...
Sonoma, CAsonomasun.com

The next wave of enviro-friendly shopping

Walk into Refill Madness at the Sonoma Marketplace Shopping Center and you will see what the future of shopping for environmentally-friendly products looks like. Co-owned by Jana Wang, born and raised in Sonoma, and Sloane Read, founder of the original Refill Madness Sacramento Store since 2016, the two women are passionate about zero-waste products and reducing plastic waste. Their passion is matched with a priority to make the switch to refillable bottles simple and convenient for their customers.
Glen Ellen, CAkenwoodpress.com

Exterior murals planned for Glen Ellen building

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) has enlisted Mexican-born artist Maria de Los Angeles to create two murals for installation on the Sorkin building, which spans the block along Arnold Drive between Carquinez Avenue and Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen. The murals will decorate two facades of the building — the north-facing wall, facing the parking lot, and the south-facing wall, fronting Carquinez Avenue.