Colombia ruled out as hosts for 2021 Copa America due to unrest

By ESPN News Services
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Copa America will no longer feature games in co-host Colombia after CONMEBOL decided on Thursday to move games away from the country after a wave of civil unrest. "CONMEBOL guarantees the realization of the 2021 Copa America and in the coming days will inform on where the games originally scheduled to be held in Colombia will be played," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

