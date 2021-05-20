Hough sweeps I-Meck soccer awards; Smith, Minarik get individual honors
Hough’s Evan Smith was named I-Meck 4A Soccer Player of the Year after scoring a league-high 16 goals in the abbreviated late-winter season. The senior forward also tallied nine assists for 41 total points, 12 ahead of teammate Eugenio de la Parra Polina, for his second all-conference selection. Smith tallied tow hat tricks, against Hopewell and Vance, and finished his career with 35 goals in 55 games.citizen.lakenormanpublications.com