Hough sweeps I-Meck soccer awards; Smith, Minarik get individual honors

Playing on the home courts on Friday, School of the Osage did not disappoint in the first event of the postseason. Hosting individual districts for the Class 1 District 2 Tournament, where the top two singles players and doubles teams move on to sectionals, the Indians took care of business and qualified five of six players on to the next round in the first postseason event for the program since 2019 after COVID-19 cancelled the entire 2020 season.