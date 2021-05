Water service has been restored to thousands of residents in the Golden Valley area of Mohave County. A critical production well failed more than a week ago after water infiltrated the motor, causing a rapid drop in water pressure. The county shut down the booster station when the tank level dropped below 10 feet. A repair team from Phoenix installed a new motor in the well, and county officials say pressure was restored late Saturday. A Boil Water Advisory was put in place, pending lab results for bacteria and other contaminants. It was lifted yesterday after the water disinfection process was completed. Residents affected by the well failure were notified by email and Facebook that water service was restored.