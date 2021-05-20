Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Wizards
The Indiana Pacers crushed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in Indiana on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics took down the Washington Wizards 118-100 in Boston.
The Pacers advanced on to play the Wizards after their win, and the Wizards will get one more chance to continue their season after their loss.
One team will play in the regular NBA Playoffs, and the other will have their season ended on Thursday.
The winner will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a seven-game series that will start over the weekend.
The Pacers have announced their starting lineup, and the entire lineup can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites over the Pacers, according to FanDuel.
