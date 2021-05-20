newsbreak-logo
Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Wizards

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 1 day ago
The Indiana Pacers crushed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in Indiana on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics took down the Washington Wizards 118-100 in Boston.

The Pacers advanced on to play the Wizards after their win, and the Wizards will get one more chance to continue their season after their loss.

One team will play in the regular NBA Playoffs, and the other will have their season ended on Thursday.

The winner will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a seven-game series that will start over the weekend.

The Pacers have announced their starting lineup, and the entire lineup can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites over the Pacers, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
