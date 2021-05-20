newsbreak-logo
Hutto, TX

Mayor Mike Snyder appointed to Hutto economic development corporation

By Megan Cardona
Community Impact Austin
 1 day ago
Hutto City Council voted to appoint Mayor Mike Snyder to the economic development corporation during its meeting May 20. The discussion to appoint council members to the EDC was first brought up during the May 12 meeting when Snyder made a motion to appoint himself to the board. Serving previously as the EDC liaison, he said during meetings he spends 90% of the time in the lobby because the majority of each meeting is spent in executive session, which is closed to those outside of the board.

communityimpact.com
