Texas State

Statewide ban on homeless encampments approved by Texas Senate

By Reese Oxner
Bryan College Station Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Senate on Thursday approved a bill to ban homeless encampments throughout Texas — a response to the city of Austin lifting a similar local ban two years ago that was recently reinstated by voters.

