2021 MARS Bromont CCI Will Not Run

Almost everyone who has spent time at the beach has felt these two emotions: one of languor and the other of shock. They are both responses to the beach that are familiar and desired. They are individual but universal to all beach lovers, and there are many of us. What started out as a modest number of individuals seeking therapeutic relief in the ocean who found it in a small fishing village or on an empty beach has morphed into a staggering phenomenon. One aspect of this is the number of people who now live close to the beach. People have always lived close to the ocean, but now they do so in much greater agglomerations.