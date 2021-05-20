newsbreak-logo
2021 MARS Bromont CCI Will Not Run

By Edited Press Release
Eventing Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great disappointment the Bromont Organizing Committee announces the cancellation of the MARS Bromont CCI planned for June 2 to 6, 2021. For the past six month, the Bromont Organizing Committee has worked in close collaboration with local, provincial and federal government agencies to ensure running the MARS Bromont CCI is safe for all participants. Unfortunately, the current state of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would jeopardize this goal of guaranteed safety. It was therefore decided by the Public Health Agency of Canada, with full support from the Bromont Organizing Committee, that international travel should be restricted for this event, therefore necessitating its cancellation as per the FEI rules.

