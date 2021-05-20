newsbreak-logo
Former Caregiver Charged with Sexual Assault

By Liz Holbrook
939thegame.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a patient. Joseph Damico, 21, was in Marathon County Circut Court Thursday afternoon for an initial appearance. Damico is facing charges of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim and 2nd-degree sexual assault of a treatment facility resident.

