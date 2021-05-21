Surging Mizzou softball ready for NCAA close-up

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Fans headed to Mizzou Stadium for this weekend’s NCAA softball regional should beware of flying objects in the outfield. Namely Casidy Chaumont, the Tigers’ gravity-defying, ponytail-wagging, grass-streaked left fielder who’s never met a pop fly that wasn’t worth greeting with a head-first dive. The junior from Calcasieu Parish in the southwest corner of Louisiana is good for a personal highlight every game and has played a major role in the Tigers’ resurgence this season.