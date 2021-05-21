newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana, MO

Surging Mizzou softball ready for NCAA close-up

By Dave Matter
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Fans headed to Mizzou Stadium for this weekend’s NCAA softball regional should beware of flying objects in the outfield. Namely Casidy Chaumont, the Tigers’ gravity-defying, ponytail-wagging, grass-streaked left fielder who’s never met a pop fly that wasn’t worth greeting with a head-first dive. The junior from Calcasieu Parish in the southwest corner of Louisiana is good for a personal highlight every game and has played a major role in the Tigers’ resurgence this season.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
City
Louisiana, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larissa Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Ncaa Bracket#Go Game#Home Game#Surging Mizzou#Columbia#Tigers#Calcasieu Parish#Volunteers#Ragin#Cajuns#Louisiana State#Iowa State#Mizzou Stadium#Ncaa Regionals#Sec Teams#Sec Foe Tennessee#Louisiana Lafayette#The League#Ole Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
University of Missouri
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Missouri StateEastern Progress

Missouri adds 4-star defensive tackle Gracial

(Columbia) -- Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial made a commitment to Missouri this past weekend. Gracial committed to the Tigers over a top five that also included Alabama, Arizona State, Iowa State and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Saint Charles prospect is ranked as the No. 16 DT in the country...
Mexico, MOMexico Ledger

The Mexico Ledger

Head coach Traevonne Smith had confidence in his relay squads even before the season started. That trust was given a boost last Friday when Missouri Military Academy’s runners finished second in the 4x100 and 4x200 events at the Cunningham Invitational in Louisiana. The Colonels’ Gabriel Canonico took silver in the...
Louisiana, MOMexico Ledger

Near misses at the Cunningham Invite

Head coach Traevonne Smith had confidence in his relay squads even before the season started. That trust was given a boost last Friday when Missouri Military Academy’s runners finished second in the 4x100 and 4x200 events at the Cunningham Invitational in Louisiana. The Colonels’ Gabriel Canonico took silver in the...