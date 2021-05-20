YouTube Travel Series Gives You 11 Things to do in El Paso

Every Sunday night, 10pm to midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you Q Connected: 2 hours of highlighting local rock & the latest national rock releases. For this week, Q Connected has an infestation of rats...all the way from Los Angeles! The L.A. Rats is the supergroup featuring Rob Zombie, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, John 5, & Tommy Clufetos and they just released their new song, a cover of Johnny Cash's "I've Been Everywhere" this Friday & you're gonna hear it this Sunday (you can read more about the L.A. Rats in their interview with Loudwire) We also got the brand new single from Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top. He's releasing his 3rd solo album "Hardwire" June 4th & you'll hear his new single "My Lucky Card" this week (you can also see the music video down below). We also have new rock from Green Day, Devora, Cleopatrick, Beartooth & much more.