newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Storm Drain Stenciling Volunteers Raise Awareness While Reducing Pollution

By SPUMedia
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxdNA_0a6N0RQ300

With many volunteer opportunities put on pause during the health crisis, it can be a challenge to find active and safe ways to stay connected and give back to our communities. One way you can help is through preventing pollution with storm drain stenciling with Seattle Public Utilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGkdb_0a6N0RQ300

How does a stencil help?

Stenciling storm drains helps to bring awareness to our friends and neighbors that our waterways connect to our local storm drains. Everything that goes down storm drains ends up in our streams, lakes, and even Puget Sound. Through storm drain stencil awareness, we visibly encourage the community to keep harmful pollutants like paint, antifreeze, motor oil, soaps, and animal waste out of storm drains and thus, out of our waterways.

Who can help?

  • Families with children
  • Household groups living together
  • Small groups practicing social distancing
  • Anyone!

This fun and safe outdoor stenciling activity is intended for small groups who want to give back to their local community and share the importance of preventing pollution at the source and in our local waterways.

Volunteers will be supplied everything they need by SPU in a storm drain stencil kit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0uJA_0a6N0RQ300

If you are interested in helping and would like a storm drain stencil kit, please email PreventPollution@seattle.gov to pre-register and schedule a pickup location and time.

Safety is our priority, so we are offering ZERO CONTACT Stencil Kit Pick-Up/Drop-Off exchange locations. We thank you for wearing your mask when picking up and dropping off kits.

Kit are given out and returned between between two to four weeks at one of our zero contact exchange locations. We ask volunteers to keep track of you stencil locations, volunteers, and total hours spent stenciling.

Upcoming Stencil Kit Pick Up & Drop Off Exchange Dates, Times, & Locations:

May 2021

  • Thursday, May 27: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Rainier Community Center

June

  • Thursday, June 3: 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Bitter Lake Park
  • Thursday, June 10: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., SPU Warehouse in SODO
  • Thursday, June 17: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m., West Seattle – Fauntleroy Church
  • Thursday, June 24: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Rainier Community Center

July

  • Thursday, July 1: 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Bitter Lake Park
  • Thursday, July 8: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., SPU Warehouse in SODO
  • Thursday, July 15: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m., West Seattle – Fauntleroy Church
  • Thursday, July 22: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Rainier Community Center

August

  • Thursday, August 5: 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Bitter Lake Park
  • Thursday, August 12: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m., West Seattle – Fauntleroy Church
  • Thursday, August 19: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Rainier Community Center

Thank you for helping us make a difference in protecting our local waters and Puget Sound! Click here to find out more about SPU’s Storm Drain Stencil program.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

145
Followers
556
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
City
Rainier, WA
Local
Washington Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#West Seattle#Raise Awareness#Animal Waste#Household Waste#Seattle Public Utilities#Times#Rainier Community Center#Fauntleroy Church#Harmful Pollutants#Paint#Antifreeze#Children Household Groups#Lakes#Safety#Motor Oil#Community#Puget Sound#Crisis#Soaps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

As Seattle Surpasses 75.2% of Residents 12+ Beginning Vaccinations, Seattle to Shift to Mobile and Pop-Ups Efforts in West Seattle

Final Day of Operations at West Seattle Vaccination Hub Will Be Wednesday, June 9, 2021. SEATTLE (May 21, 2021) – As Seattle surpasses 75.2% of residents who have begun their vaccinations and demand at West Seattle vaccination hub dramatically declines, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced that the last day of operations at the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) West Seattle Vaccination Hub will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Washington state residents and workers will still have the opportunity to receive either their first or second dose at the hub through June 9. All patients who receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will have the opportunity to schedule their second dose at another City of Seattle site. To-date, the City of Seattle has administered over 210,000 vaccinations since becoming a provider on January 14, and SFD has administered 48,135 at the West Seattle hub since it opened in late February.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Recycle Right, Not by the Numbers

In Seattle, we ask customers not to use the numbers on packaging to determine if an item is recyclable or not. Here’s why. Have you ever looked at the bottom of a plastic container or packaging and found a small number (usually 1-7) contained in triangle? You wouldn’t be alone if you thought those numbers were some coded way of knowing if an item should or shouldn’t be recycled. The truth is, those numbers have nothing to do with if an item can be recycled or not.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

BIKE MONTH | Celebrating new and soon-to-come protected bike lanes, neighborhood greenways, and safer intersections across the city

Our vision is to make riding a bicycle a safe, comfortable, and integral part of daily life for people of all ages and abilities in Seattle. That’s why our crews are hard at work building new protected bike lanes, neighborhood greenways, safer intersection crossings, and connections to transit – including three new Link Light Rail stations that will open later this year.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

AAPI Heritage Month: Sun May Company

In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, and projects connected to the history of Seattle’s AAPI community. Stepping into the Sun May Company gift shop is like entering a portal to...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Kraemer North America selected to construct final phase of West Seattle High-Rise Bridge repairs

We mark another milestone and remain on schedule to reopen the bridge in 2022. The new contractor is slated to start construction this year. We have selected the construction firm Kraemer North America to complete the final phase of West Seattle High-Rise Bridge repairs. Today’s selection of a contractor marks the latest in a series of on-time milestones in the ongoing effort to safely reopen the bridge on schedule in mid-2022.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Schmitz Park Boulevard Restoration Begins

Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce that the first of five Olmsted restoration sites, Schmitz Park Boulevard, is moving into construction. The Seattle Conservation Corps will work with Seattle Parks and Recreation’s carpentry, concrete, and metal shops to create a permanent pathway up the hill at SW Stevens St. and 52nd to 58th Ave. SW near the park entrance closest to the Alki Community Center. This project will include a stairway and habitat restoration. The project construction will begin in mid-May and be completed by the end of the summer.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Now Available at Schools for Students Ages 12+

Following the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for use on 12–15 year-olds, the City of Seattle has partnered with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) and Seattle Public Schools (SPS) to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to every public middle and high school student at school sites and youth-focused community vaccination clinics before the end of the school year. These vaccination clinics do not require an appointment, and all students 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated at each clinic with a guardian’s consent. Walk-ups are encouraged and welcomed!
Seattle, WAwhitecenternow.com

RapidRide H Line ‘groundbreaking’ tomorrow in White Center

During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for “groundbreaking” in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to launching. Work to prepare for the Route 120 conversion has already been under way on much of the West Seattle section of the route for almost a year – repaving and utilities. Today, details of this week’s event have been announced – 9:30 am Tuesday at Steve Cox Memorial Park. We’ll of course be there to cover it. P.S. Launch date for the new RapidRide has been pushed back three times but is currently set for next year.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Mosqueda Celebrates Public Health Director Patty Hayes for Her Lifetime of Service and Dedication to Healthy Communities

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide) celebrated Seattle-King County Public Health Director Patty Hayes, who announced her retirement after a lifetime of public service in the public health and policy sector. “Patty is an outstanding public servant, leader, and health equity champion. I’m honored to call her a mentor and...
Seattle, WAtheurbanist.org

Lake City on the Rise with Hundreds of Apartments

Long predominantly flanked by auto dealerships and auto shops, parking lots, and single-family homes, Lake City Way is seeing an influx of multifamily development. This corridor links the Lake City hub urban village with Roosevelt and Seattle’s northeastern suburbs. Upzoned in 2019 when Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) went citywide save for single-family zones, the City now allows the vast majority of the corridor to develop taller residential and commercial buildings.
King County, WASeattle Times

King County’s culvert hunters — and a $9 billion plan to save salmon habitat

It doesn’t look like much, this ditch by the side of the road. But to King County’s culvert hunters, this isn’t a throwaway landscape. Kat Krohn, an engineer and fish passage specialist for King County, chopped right into a fierce bramble of blackberries and got into the ditch as traffic roared by on a busy thoroughfare in Lake Forest Park. Here, Lyon Creek flows through Lake Forest Park before draining into the northwest corner of Lake Washington, crossing in culverts under roads and even private driveways all along the way.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center Congratulates Northwest Folklife Festival on its 50th Anniversary

One of Seattle Center’s most extraordinary and enduring community partnerships celebrates a milestone this year, the 50th anniversary of Northwest Folklife Festival. This massive four-day annual event over Memorial Day weekend, typically presenting around 5,000 artists on 25 stages (in non-pandemic times), traditionally serves as the start of summer on the grounds. In 2021, it takes place virtually, May 28-31, on online at https://nwfolklife.org.
Union, WASeattle Times

The waterfront action is really ramping up on Lake Union

THE LAKE UNION boat ramp on Sunnyside Avenue North is tucked away between colorful houseboats and a wooden pier next to the Puget Sound Yacht Club. It’s only a few minutes’ walk northeast from Gas Works Park, but it’s easy to miss unless you wander off the nearby Burke-Gilman Trail.
Seattle, WAkiro7.com

Seattle Police Foundation raising money for drug detection dogs

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Foundation is launching a fundraising campaign to buy two drug-detection dogs for the Seattle Police Department. The campaign comes with the seizure of tens of thousands of fentanyl pills in recent months and a record number of overdose deaths across Washington last year, according to the foundation.