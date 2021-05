On April 4th, three days after the commencement of the Kumbh Mela, during which millions of Hindu pilgrims converged in the town of Haridwar to bathe in the Ganges, servers at one of India’s most popular online health services registered an uptick in searches that displayed an alarming pattern. The site, myUpchar, is a destination for residents of India’s smaller cities and towns, where doctors and health-care providers have long been in short supply. Each day, more people arrived at the site with questions about COVID-19.