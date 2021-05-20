Heat F Jimmy Butler (back) 'ready to go' for Game 1 vs. Bucks

Forward Jimmy Butler said Thursday that he's "ready to go" for Game 1 of the Miami Heat's first-round playoff series against the host Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. "I think I'm stupidly locked in," said Butler, who missed the last two games of the regular season due to tightness in his back. "They expect me to be a completely different individual player on both sides of the ball in every aspect of the game. You don't hold anything back and leave it all out there."